What’s driving inflation trends? Financial expert offers perspective

By Melissa Brunner
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 4:37 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Consumer prices continue their upward trend, and may not stop climbing anytime soon.

Carl Carlson, founder of Carlson Financial, says five major issues are driving inflation: low gasoline supply; increased wages due to low labor supply; interest rate increases aimed at combating inflation; low supply/high demand issues lingering from the pandemic; and the increase in the money supply.

Carlson further explained those factors during an interview with Eye on NE Kansas. He also shared why the trend may not reverse for another year or two.

Carlson said the situation illustrates why people should set up financial strategies so they can benefit from inflation and not be harmed by it.

Santa and Staci Dawn Ogle talk about NOTO's Celebrations of Winter event coming up Nov. 19.
NOTO kicks off holidays with Celebrations of Winter
Zoo Lights ready to light up Topeka holiday season
