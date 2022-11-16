Wednesday forecast: Cold and sunny

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Don’t be surprised if you wake up to a dusting of snow, there were a few flurries from overnight but impacts will be minimal. The unseasonably cold airmass remains in place as reinforcing shots of cold air move in through the weekend. It won’t be until Sunday afternoon when temperatures begin the warm-up

Taking Action:

Stay warm…wind chills will be coldest Friday and Saturday mornings with single digits likely and even a few spots possibly below zero.

While measurable precipitation is unlikely for the next 8 days a few flurries can’t be ruled out at times tomorrow.



While the chance for measurable precipitation remains low for the next 8 days, we are monitoring a chance a storm system could bring rain to the area next Wednesday night into Thanksgiving. There continues to remain uncertainty on details of this storm system as should be expected this far out but models at least have been consistent on keeping the colder air away from the area leading to a low chance of winter precipitation. Of course this will continue to be monitored in case it changes.

Normal High: 55/Normal Low: 33 (WIBW)

Today: Sunny. Highs in the low-mid 30s. Winds NW 5-15, gusts up to 25 mph.

Tonight: Increasing Clouds. Lows in the low-mid 20s. These temperatures may occur this evening with clouds on the increase this could lead to steady to warming temperatures overnight but still in the mid-upper 20s by sunrise for most areas. Winds light to calm.

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to low 40s. Winds W/NW 5-15, gusts up to 25 mph.

Wind chills will likely be in the single digits by Friday morning and of course lows will depend how quickly the clouds from Thursday clear out. Highs by Friday will struggle to reach 30° for most areas leading to wind chills in the teens to low 20s for most spots in the afternoon.

The cold weather remains through most of the weekend but it does start to warm up Sunday afternoon continuing to warm into next work week with the next best chance for rain increasing Wednesday night. We’ll of course be monitoring how much of it remains into Thursday for Thanksgiving.

