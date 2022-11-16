Washburn Rural’s Deleye, Bordewick win big honors

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After their masterful 45-1 season and winning the 6A title, the awards keep on coming for the Junior Blues.

The All-State teams were released by the KVA (Kansas Volleyball Association) Tuesday night, senior and Kentucky commit Brooklyn Deleye was named Player of the Year and head coach Kevin Bordewick was named Coach of the Year.

Deleye was named to All-State first team along with her teammate Taylor Russell. Jada Ingram was a second team selection, while Zoe Canfield was an honorable mention.

In Class 3A, Nemaha Central head coach Jessica Koch was named Coach of the Year.

To see if other teams and players in our area made All-State teams, click here.

