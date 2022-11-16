Ulysses man sentenced to life in prison for death of child

ULYSSES, Kan. (WIBW) - A southwest Kansas man has been sentenced to life in prison in connection with the 2019 death of a child.

According to the Attorney General’s office, Uraquio Agustin Arredondo, 29, of Ulysses, was sentenced on Tuesday, November 15 in Grant County District Court. Arredondo was sentenced to life in a Kansas Department of Corrections facility without the possibility of parole for 25 years for one count of first degree murder. He was also sentenced to 110 months in a KDOC facility for one count of child abuse. The sentecnes are to be served consecutively, followed by lifetime post-release supervision.

The case involved the death of a 3-year-old child that occurred while the child was being physically abused. Arredondo was convicted of the crimes in April following a bench trial.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.