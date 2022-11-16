Two women arrested after search warrant yields drug discovery

Kristin Clements (left), Tonya White (right)
Kristin Clements (left), Tonya White (right)(Shawn Wheat | Brown Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 11:24 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ROBINSON, Kan. (WIBW) - Two women were arrested after a search warrant yielded the discovery of drugs in a Robinson home.

The Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office says that on Sunday, Nov. 13, deputies served a search warrant at 415 Goldengate Rd. in Robinson.

Officials noted that the search warrant yielded two arrests related to drugs.

The Sheriff’s Office indicated that Kristin Clements, 42, of Robinson, was arrested and booked into the Brown Co. Jail on possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia and child endangerment.

Officials also said that Tonya White, 47, of Horton, was arrested and booked on possession of meth, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

