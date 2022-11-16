Two found shot to death in Lawrence cemetery

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were found shot to death in a Lawrence cemetery on Wednesday morning.

The Lawrence Police Department says that it can confirm that two people were pronounced dead on Wednesday morning, Nov. 16, after they were found with gunshot wounds in a local cemetery.

Around 8:45 a.m. on Wednesday, LPD indicated that officials were called to Oak Hill Cemetery at 1605 Oak Hill Ave. with reports of a disturbance with weapons.

When officials, arrived, they found a man and a woman who had both suffered from gunshot wounds. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

LPD noted that there is no risk to the public as its CSI Team works to collect evidence from the scene.

LPD also indicated that officials are attempting to notify family members and will provide relevant updates when possible.

