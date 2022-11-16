Transportation director chosen as new Coffey Co. judge

FILE
FILE(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 1:55 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COFFEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The executive director of Coffey County Transportation has been chosen as a new judge in the county.

Kansas Courts says the Fourth Judicial District Nominating Commission has chosen Kara Reynolds to fill a new magistrate judge position in Coffey Co.

The Court indicated that Reynolds’ new position will be effective upon her swearing-in. Currently, she serves as the executive director of Coffey Co. Transportation.

The Court noted that the Fourth District includes Anderson, Coffey, Franklin and Osage counties.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The victim that suffered life-threatening injuries from an apartment fire on Thursday, November...
Victim from Woodland Apartment fire has died
No serious injuries were reported in a crash early Tuesday near S.W. 57th and US-75 highway,...
Crews respond to multiple crashes Tuesday morning in Topeka area
The statement included two artist renderings of what the Royals want their future stadium to...
John Sherman reveals plans to move Royals from Kauffman Stadium, explore new ballpark
FILE
St. Marys City Commission postpones decision on library lease
FILE
Google to pay $5.9 million to Kansas, change location tracking practices

Latest News

FILE - Volunteers in Emporia remove 80+ cats from a home on Oct. 13, 2022.
Emporia shelter continues to attempt to adopt out cats after largest intake ever
FILE - (Source: pexels.com)
Kansas farmers, producers can apply to sell locally-grown food to food banks
FILE
Kansas startups receive $850K through new loan, equity programs
FILE
As cold season ramps up, officials warn Kansans to use antibiotics wisely