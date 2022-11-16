Transportation director chosen as new Coffey Co. judge

COFFEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The executive director of Coffey County Transportation has been chosen as a new judge in the county.

Kansas Courts says the Fourth Judicial District Nominating Commission has chosen Kara Reynolds to fill a new magistrate judge position in Coffey Co.

The Court indicated that Reynolds’ new position will be effective upon her swearing-in. Currently, she serves as the executive director of Coffey Co. Transportation.

The Court noted that the Fourth District includes Anderson, Coffey, Franklin and Osage counties.

