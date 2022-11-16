Toppers Pizza set to open doors in Topeka this month

Toppers Pizza
Toppers Pizza(WIBW)
By Alex Carter
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 4:12 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new pizza joint is coming to Topeka with promises of unrivaled quality.

Toppers Pizza plans to open November 28 at 21st and Randolph, just down the road from Washburn University.

Toppers prides itself in unique house pizzas, with toppings ranging from pepperoni to steak, tater tots, and cheese curds.

Of course, the real secret ingredient in its pizzas and beloved Topper-Stix is the cheese.

”It’s fresh, real cheese straight from Wisconsin chopped up and put on our pizzas. Never frozen, it makes a better, high quality product and we know our customers love it,” said Karl Milchow, Owner and Operator.

Toppers will be open until 3:00 a.m. every night and will offer carryout and delivery.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The victim that suffered life-threatening injuries from an apartment fire on Thursday, November...
Victim from Woodland Apartment fire has died
No serious injuries were reported in a crash early Tuesday near S.W. 57th and US-75 highway,...
Crews respond to multiple crashes Tuesday morning in Topeka area
FILE
Two found shot to death in Lawrence cemetery
The statement included two artist renderings of what the Royals want their future stadium to...
John Sherman reveals plans to move Royals from Kauffman Stadium, explore new ballpark
The Eskridge Fire Department along with several other agencies responded to a shop fire early...
Shop in Eskridge is a complete loss after early morning fire

Latest News

Live at Five
Santa and Staci Dawn Ogle talk about NOTO's Celebrations of Winter event coming up Nov. 19.
NOTO kicks off holidays with Celebrations of Winter
Santa and Staci Dawn Ogle talk about NOTO's Celebrations of Winter event coming up Nov. 19.
NOTO kicks off holidays with Celebrations of Winter
Topeka Zoo Lights
Zoo Lights ready to light up Topeka holiday season
Topeka Zoo Director Brendan Wiley talks about Zoo Lights during Eye on NE Kansas.
Zoo Lights ready to light up Topeka holiday season