Toppers Pizza set to open doors in Topeka this month

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new pizza joint is coming to Topeka with promises of unrivaled quality.

Toppers Pizza plans to open November 28 at 21st and Randolph, just down the road from Washburn University.

Toppers prides itself in unique house pizzas, with toppings ranging from pepperoni to steak, tater tots, and cheese curds.

Of course, the real secret ingredient in its pizzas and beloved Topper-Stix is the cheese.

”It’s fresh, real cheese straight from Wisconsin chopped up and put on our pizzas. Never frozen, it makes a better, high quality product and we know our customers love it,” said Karl Milchow, Owner and Operator.

Toppers will be open until 3:00 a.m. every night and will offer carryout and delivery.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.