Topeka Salvation Army shares "hope" for upcoming Red Kettle Campaign

Topeka’s Salvation Army kicks off its Red Kettle campaign this weekend with the theme “Hope Marches On.”
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 4:36 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A familiar sound of the season will greet shoppers starting this Saturday in Topeka.

Topeka commander Cpt. Cristian Lopez and Washburn University Director of Bands Tom Seddon visited Eye on NE Kansas to talk about the campaign and how Washburn is involved in helping kick it all off.

The Washburn Marching Ichabods will perform at a campaign kick-off event at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18 at White Concert Hall on the Washburn campus, 1700 SW Jewell Ave.

The kettles themselves will hit 22 sites around Topeka the next day, Saturday the 19th. They - and the bell ringers - will be out through Dec. 24.

For the first time, people will be able to donate via using PayPal and Venmo. There’s also a Virtual kettle at DonateTopeka.com.

People may sign up to volunteer at RegisterToRing.com, or by calling 785-233-9648.

