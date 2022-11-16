Topeka Police monitor Topeka West following social media post despite no threat

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - About 10 Topeka Police Department units monitored Topeka West High School on Wednesday morning following a threatening social media post despite parents having been told there was no threat the night before.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that a police presence at Topeka West High School on Wednesday, Nov. 16, is related to a social media post that had been reported to the administration on Monday.

TPD said that out of an abundance of caution it has added additional personnel to monitor the school and campus.

Parents have also reported that teachers were asked to stand outside their classrooms in the hallways during passing periods instead of remaining inside and preparing for the next class.

On Monday, the high school’s administration notified parents of the post as TPD opened an investigation.

However, on Tuesday night, Topeka West principal John Buckendorff sent another email to parents to notify them that the social media post was of no concern.

“Following a report we received regarding a social media post that was reported to school officials, the Topeka West administration worked with local law enforcement to investigate the matter and there are no concerns at this time,” read the email. “Thank you for your patience as we investigated to ensure the safety of staff and students.”

The contents of the social media post still have not been made available.

