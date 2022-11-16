Topeka man injured in hit-and-run on I-70

DOUGLAS CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man was injured in a hit-and-run on I-70 in Douglas County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15, emergency crews were called to the area of the mile 202 entry ramp on I-70 in Douglas Co.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2017 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Jorge Diaz, 42, of Topeka, had been passing the entry ramp in the westbound lanes of the interstate when an unknown vehicle side-swiped the SUV.

KHP indicated that this caused Diaz to lose control of his vehicle and roll into the ditch and on its side.

Diaz did report to officials that the driver in the suspect vehicle did stop and check on him before they left the scene.

Officials noted that Diaz was taken to Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka with suspected minor injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident.

