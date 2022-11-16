Topeka Fire Department crews extinguish another fire in downtown-area building

Topeka Fire Department crews extinguished a blaze early Wednesday at a single-story building at 625 S.W. Polk.
Topeka Fire Department crews extinguished a blaze early Wednesday at a single-story building at 625 S.W. Polk.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 6:17 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews early Wednesday extinguished a warming fire inside a brick building just west of downtown Topeka.

The fire was reported around 5:15 a.m. at a single-story building at 625 S.W. Polk that formerly housed the Inward Faith Outreach Ministries church.

Officials at the scene said a pile of materials was on fire inside the building when crews arrived.

The fire produced a large amount of smoke that was pouring out of the building.

Fire crews quickly extinguished the blaze before ventilating the structure of smoke.

Officials said the building, which has been the site of numerous other fires in recent months, has been occupied by homeless people.

No one was found inside the building on Wednesday morning when Topeka Fire Department crews arrived on the scene.

No injuries were reported.

