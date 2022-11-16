Study finds shoppers to save 37.2% with Black Friday deals

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new study shows that shoppers can expect to save an average of 37.2% on their holiday shopping with Black Friday deals.

With 2021′s Black Friday sales drawing around 66.5 million shoppers in person and 88 million online, the personal-finance website WalletHub.com says it released its report on 2022′s Best Places to Shop on Black Friday on Wednesday, Nov. 16.

WalletHub said it surveyed nearly 4,000 deals from 16 of the largest retailers and their Black Friday ad scans to find the stores that offer the biggest discounts in various categories like appliances, jewelry and toys.

According to the study, JCPenney has the largest discount in 2022 with an average of 64.7% compared to 2021′s 57.6%. Shoppes will see a discount of 59.29% on apparel and accessories, 57.48% on computers and phones, 49.51% on consumer electronics, 27.98% on consumer packaged goods, 58.07% on appliances, 65.16% on jewelry and 65.72% on all other product categories.

Belk has the second-largest discount with an average of 64.2% compared to 2021.s 56.7%. The retailer will offer a discount of 64.07% on apparel and accessories, 72.56% on consumer electronics, 49.07% on toys, 62.68% on appliances and 66.55% on all other product categories.

Macy’s is offering a 53% discount this year, compared to 58.5% in 2021. The store will offer a discount of 45.30% on apparel and accessories, 50.01% on consumer electronics, 41.63% on consumer packaged goods, 36.48% on toys, 63.67% on jewelry, 24.7% on appliances and 37.37% on all other product categories.

Office Depot and OfficeMax will offer a 49.9% discount compared to 2021′s 42.8%. Shoppers will see a discount of 40.69% on computers and phones and 52.09% on furniture.

Kohl’s, however, has a smaller discount in 2022 than it did in the previous year. It will have an average discount of 44.2% compared to 2021′s 49.3%. The retailer will offer a discount of 41.85% on apparel and accessories, 34.85% on computers and phones, 35.42% on consumer electronics, 40.4% on consumer packaged goods, 40.87% on toys, 40.50% on appliances, 38.43% on furniture, 75.76% on jewelry and 53.94% on all other product categories.

Lenovo has an average discount of 40.7% compared to 2021′s 40.3%. Shoppers will see a discount of 40.68% on computers and phones.

Meanwhile, Target is offering an average discount of 32.9% compared to 2021′s 22.7%. The retailer will offer a discount of 38.12% on toys, 34.83% on computers and phones, 46.81% on furniture, 27.57% on appliances and 36.36% on all other product categories.

Big Lots is advertising a discount of 32.9% this year compared to 29.2% in 2021. The store will offer a discount of 47.69% on appliances, 37.38% on furniture and 31.58% on all other product categories.

Academy Sports + Outdoors will offer shoppers an average discount of 31.3% compared to 2021′s 26.3%. Shoppers will see a discount of 31.37% on apparel and accessories, 30.86% on toys, 23.3% on appliances and 34.31% on all other product categories.

Home Depot indicated that shoppers will save an average of 30.9% in 2022. There is no data for deals in 2021. The retailer will offer a discount of 33.04% on apparel and accessories, 29.27% on appliances, 32.97% on furniture and 35.42% on all other product categories.

Newegg has advertised that shoppers will save an average of 28.5% in 2022 rather than the 20% saved in 2021. The store will offer a discount of 28.4% on computers and phones.

Walmart is another retailer that will offer fewer savings in 2022 than it did in 2021. The retail giant indicated this year, shoppers will save an average of 28.4% compared to the 31.6% saved in 2021. The store will offer a discount of 50.87% on consumer packaged goods, 45.62% on apparel and accessories, 26.18% on computers and phones, 26.81% on consumer electronics, 25.28% on toys, 34.13% on appliances and 29.72% on all other product categories.

BJ’s will offer shoppers an average discount of 27.6% this year compared to the 26.1% offered in 2021. Shoppers will see a discount of 34.13% on consumer packaged goods, 19.77% on apparel and accessories, 26.53% on computers and phones, 23.48% on consumer electronics, 34.15% on toys, 24.72% on appliances, 34.44% on furniture and 26.92% on all other product categories.

Amazon will join Walmart and Kohl’s with smaller discounts in 2022. This year, shoppers have been offered an average discount of 25.7% compared to the 27.5% offered in 2021. The online retailer will offer a discount of 32.54% on consumer electronics, 40.17% on toys, 34.36% on appliances, 41.27% on furniture, 15.66% on jewelry, 36.44% on apparel and accessories, 25.22% on computers and phones, 20.22% on consumer packaged goods and 33.05% on all other product categories.

BestBuy is the last retailer to offer bigger discounts in 2022 with an average savings of 22.9% compared to 22.3% in 2021. The retailer will offer a discount of 34.87% on computers and phones, 21.07% on consumer electronics, 30.36% on appliances and 22.72% on all other product categories.

Lastly, Costco will also offer smaller discounts in 2022 with an average savings of 16.8% compared to 2021′s 20.5%. The store will offer a discount of 18.46% on jewelry, 18.93% on computers and phones, 8.96% on consumer electronics, 18.57% on consumer packaged goods, 28.53% on appliances, 19.41% on furniture and 15.36% on all other product categories.

Overall, shoppers will save an average of 37.2% in 2022 compared to 32.1% in 2021.

