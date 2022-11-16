Study finds Chiefs fans complain more than most

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A chorus of boos rang out at Arrowhead Stadium in October when referee Carl Cheffers threw a flag on defensive end Chris Jones for a questionable roughing the passer penalty. Those in-person complaints could be indicative of a study from betonline.ag that found Chiefs fans have complained on social media more than any other fanbase this season.

The study looked at all tweets with the fan hashtag #ChiefsKingdom, including phrases like, “bad call,” “horrible call,” “missed call,” “refs screwed us,” and others and then repeated it for the fan hashtags of all other teams in the NFL. With over 300,000 tweets tracked from Weeks 1 through 10 of the 2022 season, Chiefs fans led the league in grumblings.

According to the study, 12.78 percent of the Chiefs-related tweets that included the hashtag were critical of the men wearing stripes. Following Kansas City in the top five of complainers were fans of the Bears, Cowboys, Dolphins and Titans.

The Colts, Seahawks and 49ers fanbases complain the least, the study found.

