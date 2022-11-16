SNEAK PEEK: Topeka Zoo lights up ahead of Zoo Lights opening

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - It’s almost time once again for Zoo Lights.

13 NEWS got a sneak peek Tuesday night at the annual Zoo Lights display as the Topeka Zoo turned its lights on ahead of this year’s opening.

Zoo Lights opens this Friday. Ticket are available for $12 at topekazoo.org.

The lights will be on every night between 5-9 p.m, and until 10 p.m on Fridays and Saturdays, through December 28.

