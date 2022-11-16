Senate passes Marshall resolution to end COVID-19 national state of emergency

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The U.S. Senate has passed a resolution from Senator Roger Marshall to end the COVID-19 national state of emergency.

On Tuesday evening, U.S. Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) says a bipartisan Senate vote of 62-36 passed his resolution to end the COVID-19 national state of emergency which is currently in effect under the National Emergencies Act.

Sen. Marshall said the resolution followed comments from President Joe Biden that the coronavirus pandemic was over, however, the national emergency for COVID has yet to be terminated by the White House.

Immediately after the resolution was passed, Marshall said the White House threatened to veto the measure.

“Just two months ago, the President stated the coronavirus pandemic was “over” in a 60 Minutes interview,” Marshall said. “Yet despite all the advances we’ve made in our fight against the virus and the victorious declaration by our Chief Executive, this administration insists the national emergency declaration remain in place.”

Marshall called on Congress to take responsible action to terminate the national emergency declaration.

