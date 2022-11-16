Request for murder affidavit denied, document sealed

13 NEWS has been denied a request to view the arrest affidavit for Bruce Holloway, the man accused of murdering Keith Gaylord Jr.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 6:26 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 13 NEWS has been denied a request to view the arrest affidavit for Bruce Holloway, the man accused of murdering Keith Gaylord Jr.

Holloway has been charged with first-degree murder in the Sept. 30 shooting death of Gaylord at the Meadowlark Apartments.

The Court told us the affidavit had been sealed to avoid any disruption in the ongoing investigation.

Holloway’s preliminary hearing has been set for Dec. 29.

