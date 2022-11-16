Public parking in Downtown Topeka just got more expensive

For the first time since 2010, parking rates in Downtown Topeka will be going up.
By Reina Flores
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 10:34 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
This includes all meters, parking lots and city-owned parking garages.

Garage rates would increase 14.4 % in 2023, and 3.5 % annually after that. Parking meters will cost anywhere from 50 cents to $3.00 an hour.

The council also approved $600 in improvements for the Uptowner Parking Garage, including better lighting.

That’s not all, the city said a study showed seven public parking garages need improvements.

The council approved adding $15,000,000 to their capital improvement budget for a total of $21,000,000 going to the garages and other parking facilities.

“It seems like an extra burden but it’s not uncommon and in fact it’s very common to have metered parking or timed parking in downtown areas. It’s important to make sure people used those meters so other people can come in later at a different time and not constantly not take those meters out of circulation,” said Mayor Padilla.

