2 Omaha men arrested in Holton on drug charges
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 3:03 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HOLTON, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Omaha men were arrested Tuesday night in Holton after drugs were located during a traffic stop.
According to the Holton Police Department, an SUV was pulled over Tuesday, November 16 in the 900 block of W. 6th street just after 10:00 p.m. for a traffic violation. During the course of the investigation, the officers located drugs inside of the vehicle.
As a result of the traffic stop, Jacob Allgire, 37, and Ian Moore Sr, 35, both of Omaha, Nebraska were arrested for the following charges:
Jacob Allgire:
- Distribution of marijuana
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Driving while revoked
Ian Moore Sr.:
- Distribution of marijuana
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
