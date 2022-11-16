2 Omaha men arrested in Holton on drug charges

HOLTON, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Omaha men were arrested Tuesday night in Holton after drugs were located during a traffic stop.

According to the Holton Police Department, an SUV was pulled over Tuesday, November 16 in the 900 block of W. 6th street just after 10:00 p.m. for a traffic violation. During the course of the investigation, the officers located drugs inside of the vehicle.

As a result of the traffic stop, Jacob Allgire, 37, and Ian Moore Sr, 35, both of Omaha, Nebraska were arrested for the following charges:

Jacob Allgire:

Distribution of marijuana

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Driving while revoked

Ian Moore Sr.:

Distribution of marijuana

Possession of drug paraphernalia

