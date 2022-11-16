Officials search for clues after firearm damages maintenance building windows

WESTMORELAND, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials in Pottawatomie Co. are searching for clues after a firearm damaged a county maintenance building’s windows.

The Pottawatomie Co. Sheriff’s Office says that on Nov. 8, officials responded to the 300 block of N. 5th St., in Westmoreland with reports of criminal damage.

When officials arrived, they said they found the Pottawatomie Co. maintenance shop building had several windows damaged twice between Oct. 30 and Nov. 7.

The Sheriff’s Office said it believes the damage was caused by a BB gun or other firearm. The crime cost the county about $600.

Anyone with information about the crime should report it to Captain Tyler Garver at 785-457-3353 or leave a tip with Crime-Stoppers HERE.

