NOTO kicks off holidays with Celebrations of Winter

The North Topeka Arts and Entertainment District says the chill in the air arrived just in time to help them bring in the holiday season.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 4:44 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The North Topeka Arts and Entertainment District says the chill in the air arrived just in time to help them bring in the holiday season.

Staci Dawn Ogle detailed their upcoming Celebrations of Winter event during a visit to Eye on NE Kansas. A special guest - Santa himself! - joined her.

Celebrations of Winter event from 2 to 8 p.m. Nov. 19. Visit NOTO for a tree lighting ceremony at Veterans Park, carriage rides through NOTO, performances by Kansas Youth Choral, Seaman Show Choir, Seaman Viking Steel Drum Ensemble, late night shopping, Holiday Cookie Workshops and more!

NOTO’s Holiday Market also is back. It will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays at the Redbud Park Pavilion.

In addition, NOTO is holding a holiday raffle. The prize is a 14k solid gold necklace designed by Dave and Gloria Horn of Donaldson’s Jewelers. Tickets for a chance to win are $10 and available through Dec. 2 at https://noto.betterworld.org/giveaways/spirit-noto-necklace.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The victim that suffered life-threatening injuries from an apartment fire on Thursday, November...
Victim from Woodland Apartment fire has died
No serious injuries were reported in a crash early Tuesday near S.W. 57th and US-75 highway,...
Crews respond to multiple crashes Tuesday morning in Topeka area
FILE
Two found shot to death in Lawrence cemetery
The statement included two artist renderings of what the Royals want their future stadium to...
John Sherman reveals plans to move Royals from Kauffman Stadium, explore new ballpark
The Eskridge Fire Department along with several other agencies responded to a shop fire early...
Shop in Eskridge is a complete loss after early morning fire

Latest News

Live at Five
Santa and Staci Dawn Ogle talk about NOTO's Celebrations of Winter event coming up Nov. 19.
NOTO kicks off holidays with Celebrations of Winter
Topeka Zoo Lights
Zoo Lights ready to light up Topeka holiday season
Topeka Zoo Director Brendan Wiley talks about Zoo Lights during Eye on NE Kansas.
Zoo Lights ready to light up Topeka holiday season