NOTO kicks off holidays with Celebrations of Winter

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The North Topeka Arts and Entertainment District says the chill in the air arrived just in time to help them bring in the holiday season.

Staci Dawn Ogle detailed their upcoming Celebrations of Winter event during a visit to Eye on NE Kansas. A special guest - Santa himself! - joined her.

Celebrations of Winter event from 2 to 8 p.m. Nov. 19. Visit NOTO for a tree lighting ceremony at Veterans Park, carriage rides through NOTO, performances by Kansas Youth Choral, Seaman Show Choir, Seaman Viking Steel Drum Ensemble, late night shopping, Holiday Cookie Workshops and more!

NOTO’s Holiday Market also is back. It will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays at the Redbud Park Pavilion.

In addition, NOTO is holding a holiday raffle. The prize is a 14k solid gold necklace designed by Dave and Gloria Horn of Donaldson’s Jewelers. Tickets for a chance to win are $10 and available through Dec. 2 at https://noto.betterworld.org/giveaways/spirit-noto-necklace.

