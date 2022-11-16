No concerns found in social media post against Topeka West

An investigation into a threatening social media post about Topeka West High School has found no valid concerns.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 6:16 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An investigation into a threatening social media post about Topeka West High School has found no valid concerns.

Local law enforcement officials say they looked into a social media post reported to school officials on Monday, Nov. 14.

However, on Tuesday, Topeka West Principal John Buckendorff told families that currently, there were no concerns associated with the post.

The contents of the post were not made available to the media.

Topeka Public Schools USD 501 said the safety of staff and students is its top priority.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The victim that suffered life-threatening injuries from an apartment fire on Thursday, November...
Victim from Woodland Apartment fire has died
No serious injuries were reported in a crash early Tuesday near S.W. 57th and US-75 highway,...
Crews respond to multiple crashes Tuesday morning in Topeka area
FILE
Google to pay $5.9 million to Kansas, change location tracking practices
A sign, opposing proposed changes in the Kansas Constitution, stands in the grass in front of...
Ballot deadline passes, Constitutional Amendment fails by less than 1 percent
FILE
St. Marys City Commission postpones decision on library lease

Latest News

Bruce Holloway
Request for murder affidavit denied, document sealed
Bruce Holloway Jr.
Request for murder affidavit denied, document sealed
Dana Chandler
Judge affirms Chandler trial to move to Pottawatomie Co.
Topeka Zoo Lights
SNEAK PEEK: Topeka Zoo lights up ahead of Zoo Lights opening
The statement included two artist renderings of what the Royals want their future stadium to...
Royals have locations ‘in downtown Kansas City and close to it’ under ‘close consideration,’ John Sherman says