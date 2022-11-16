No concerns found in social media post against Topeka West

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An investigation into a threatening social media post about Topeka West High School has found no valid concerns.

Local law enforcement officials say they looked into a social media post reported to school officials on Monday, Nov. 14.

However, on Tuesday, Topeka West Principal John Buckendorff told families that currently, there were no concerns associated with the post.

The contents of the post were not made available to the media.

Topeka Public Schools USD 501 said the safety of staff and students is its top priority.

