No. 6 Kansas escapes No. 7 Duke with Wilson’s career high

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WIBW) - Jalen Wilson’s double-double lifts the Jayhawks to a big victory over the Blue Devils.

Wilson recorded a career high 25 points while adding 11 rebounds and five assists.

This was the first game Duke was without coach K and Kansas still without Bill Self, serving a four game suspension.

Kansas jumped out to a 17-6 lead over Duke and handled the Blue Devils throughout the first half. KU led at the break 33-29 where Wilson had 10 points and six rebounds.

The blue Devils were giving KU fits inside the paint and seemed like Kansas had no answer until the Jayhawks lit a fire underneath them from a Kevin McCullers Jr. made a two point tip shot which led to Gradey Dick drilling a three to make it a 61-59 game but seconds later Duke responded right back with their own three to make it 62-61 with under two minutes to go.

It was back and forth until the closing seconds when KJ Adams Jr. made a tough contested shot to put the Jayhawks up 67-62, he was fouled on the play but didn’t convert the three point play.

Then it was the fouling game where Wilson was able to convert two key free throws to make it a 69-64 game.

Dajuan Harris was big for KU as well dishing out a team-high 10 assists. Gradey dick finished with 14 points and Kevin McCullers Jr. provided 12.

Kansas moves to 3-0 on the season after this Champions Classic win and return home Friday night against Southern Utah with tip-off at 7 p.m. on ESPN+

