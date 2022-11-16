Manhattan teen arrested after allegedly choking classmate with phone cord

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan teen was arrested after they allegedly choked a classmate with a phone cord.

The Riley Co. Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15, officials were called to Manhattan High School’s West Campus in the 2100 block of Poyntz Ave. with reports of an aggravated battery.

When officials arrived, they said a 16-year-old girl reported that another, later identified as Siley Thomas, 16, of Manhattan, had choked her with a phone cord.

RCPD indicated that Thomas was arrested for aggravated battery. They were processed through juvenile intake and released to a guardian.

