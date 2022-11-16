Manhattan teen arrested after allegedly choking classmate with phone cord

Riley County Police Department/Facebook
Riley County Police Department/Facebook(KWCH)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 9:33 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan teen was arrested after they allegedly choked a classmate with a phone cord.

The Riley Co. Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15, officials were called to Manhattan High School’s West Campus in the 2100 block of Poyntz Ave. with reports of an aggravated battery.

When officials arrived, they said a 16-year-old girl reported that another, later identified as Siley Thomas, 16, of Manhattan, had choked her with a phone cord.

RCPD indicated that Thomas was arrested for aggravated battery. They were processed through juvenile intake and released to a guardian.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The victim that suffered life-threatening injuries from an apartment fire on Thursday, November...
Victim from Woodland Apartment fire has died
No serious injuries were reported in a crash early Tuesday near S.W. 57th and US-75 highway,...
Crews respond to multiple crashes Tuesday morning in Topeka area
The statement included two artist renderings of what the Royals want their future stadium to...
John Sherman reveals plans to move Royals from Kauffman Stadium, explore new ballpark
FILE
Google to pay $5.9 million to Kansas, change location tracking practices
FILE
St. Marys City Commission postpones decision on library lease

Latest News

FILE
Study finds shoppers to save 37.2% with Black Friday deals
Several Topeka police units on Wednesday morning were in the east parking lot of Topeka West...
Topeka Police monitor Topeka West following social media post despite no threat
Food, Farms and Biofuels
K-State researchers work to advance biofuel production with $1.9 million grant
The statement included two artist renderings of what the Royals want their future stadium to...
John Sherman reveals plans to move Royals from Kauffman Stadium, explore new ballpark