Manhattan teen arrested after allegedly choking classmate with phone cord
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 9:33 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan teen was arrested after they allegedly choked a classmate with a phone cord.
The Riley Co. Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15, officials were called to Manhattan High School’s West Campus in the 2100 block of Poyntz Ave. with reports of an aggravated battery.
When officials arrived, they said a 16-year-old girl reported that another, later identified as Siley Thomas, 16, of Manhattan, had choked her with a phone cord.
RCPD indicated that Thomas was arrested for aggravated battery. They were processed through juvenile intake and released to a guardian.
