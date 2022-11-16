Manhattan prepares for powerhouse Derby in Sub-State

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A team that the Tribe beat in overtime in week one, 26-23, this game has a little more meaning to it.

MHS is 11-0 and number one in 6A as they’ll be home once again against the 9-2 Panthers.

I like the way we played with a lot of heart and we just never gave up that game. We were able to pick a part some parts of the defenses tendencies and figure out what we were going to run,” Quarterback Keenan Schartz said.

A team that hasn’t skipped a beat this season averaging just under 47 points a game, and allowing just under 15 points a game.

MHS saw this team in 2018 in Sub-State and lost that one 24-6. Then in the 2019 playoffs, they lost 56-0.

“Today (Tuesday) on some of these snapchats memories and it was a picture of the scoreboard, we lost 56-0 at Derby and just for us to look at that and see this opportunity in front of us to finally break the ice,” Keenan Schartz said.

“Seeing that scoreboard 56-0 hurts,” Defensive back Dre Delort said. “That was a great team we had back then and Derby was a great team too... seeing that score really motivates us.”

The last win they have against Derby is in 2010.

“They’ve been a problem for every body in 6A for a long time and the state championship has been ran through Derby for a long time and it’s only fitting that in order for us to win a state championship, we’re going to have to knock them off,” Head coach Joe Schartz said.

There last state title Manhattan won was back in 1988 and this team is hungry to get over that hump and they have to prepare.

”It’s going to be a different game,” Joe Schartz said. We played Wichita Northwest for the second time and the second game was different and the second time we play Derby this year and it’s going to be a different game. Each team is going to have to be ready to make adjustments and the team that makes the best adjustments will win.”

A big task will be stopping Notre Dame commit Dylan Edwards. The team knows keeping him on the sidelines as long as possible will be key.

“It’s very important, if we take him out (of the equation), they don’t have a lot of weapons like him. He’s one of a kind. He’s so fast he can make plays anywhere on the field. If we can keep him from running, we’re going to increase our chances a lot,” Delort said.

Coach Schartz says Edwards is a very unique athlete and portrayed the same message that they have to contain Edwards as much as possible.

Keenan on the other hand says, Friday night will be a great one in Manhattan.

“The game was moving way faster than some teams that we played but it’s going to be a really fast, physical game. They like to play, run, and hit. We like to play, run and hit and it’s doing to be some top class football that will be played,” Keenan Schartz said.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.