Man sentenced to life in prison for 2006 rape of family member in Topeka

SHAWNEE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay announced on Wednesday the sentencing of Efrain Garcia-Castillo, in relation to the 2006 sexual abuse of a minor in Topeka.

On July 18, 2006, law enforcement was called to Stormont Vail hospital for a report that a 12-year-old girl was brought to that hospital and was disclosing that she had been raped in her home. The suspect was an adult relative that was temporarily staying in the home and snuck into her bedroom in the middle of the night.

The victim identified the suspect as her cousin, Efrain Garcia-Castillo. Topeka Police opened an investigation into the incident and attempted to interview Garcia-Castillo, but he had already fled to Mexico. A charge of rape was officially filed in 2008 and an arrest warrant was issued for Garcia-Castillo. The warrant remained active until October 2020 when Garcia-Castillo was arrested in Texas and extradited back to Kansas.

In August 2022, a jury found Garcia-Castillo guilty as charged. He must serve a minimum of 25 years before he is eligible for parole.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.