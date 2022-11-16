Local Ronald McDonald House receives more than $6K from Great Clips

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Great Clips salons from five Kansas cities have raised more than $6,000 for the Northeast Kansas Ronald McDonald House charity following its monthlong fundraiser.

The Great Clips salons in Topeka, Emporia, Junction City, Manhattan, and Salina raised $6,925 for the Ronald McDonald House during October for its sixth annual Great Clips fundraiser.

“This is the sixth annual Great Clips fundraiser for our organizations,” said Mindee Reece, RMHC CEO/Executive Director. “We are incredibly grateful for this partnership, which has raised more than $27,000 in the past six years – and amount that will support more than 1,000 night’s stay at the Ronald McDonald House, keeping families close to their hospitalized children.”

The nearly $7,000 check was presented to the RMHC’s board president Terri Pemberton on Wednesday, November 16, by Great Clips owner Mark Fisher.

“Having an organization like this step up and provide the funds that they have is beyond words,” said Pemberton. “We cannot do what we do without the generous support of our partners in the community.”

The Ronald McDonald House says its mission is to help families with sick children stay together, give them the resources they need, while their loved one receives care at hospitals and clinics and so, since the NE Kansas organization began in 1988, (RMHC was founded in 1974) the charity has provided families with meals, transportation if needed, a support system, and a place to stay.

According to the Ronald McDonald House, more than 80% of families it serves consider themselves low-to-moderate-income, and less than 25% of the families can donate any amount for them stay with the Ronald McDonald House.

However, over the past five years, RMHC has helped 622 families stay with them for 7,681 nights (with an average of 10 nights), according to the charity.

Ronald McDonald House says that 90% of guest families have a baby at Stormont Vail’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, and so, many had to extend their stays – some exceeded one to two months.

The charity’s cost per night is about $75, however the organization says that the suggested donation amount is $25 per night.

Pemberton also said that if anyone is interested in volunteering with the Ronald McDonald House, just contact the house. They have multiple opportunities for people to help with, like making meals or landscaping around the home.

“We always have landscaping or things like that that we need to have done,” said Pemberton. “There is all kinds of stuff around the house that can be done; it’s an older home, so it continuously needs some love and care, so we would appreciate any support the community can give.”

