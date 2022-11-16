Local businesspeople gather for 2022 Kansas Women in Business Conference

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Greater Topeka Partnership, Go Topeka and the Kansas Chamber hosted the annual Kansas Women in Business Conference (WIB) at the Townsite Tower Wednesday. The event was part of Global Entrepreneurship Week.

The theme for this year’s conference was, “Be a force, blaze a trail, change the game.” The focus of the conference was about leading a business during a crisis, challenge or change.

The conference was led by keynote speaker Mary Kelly, an internationally-known economist, author and leadership expert. “The world is an uncertain place and we deal with crises, challenges and changes all of the time,” Kelly said. “Those impact our businesses, so we’ve got to have the tools, techniques and tactics that best utilize our strengths, our skills and our businesses to help the people around us.”

The businesspeople also had chances to interact, discuss and network amongst each other.

