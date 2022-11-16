“Little Russia’s” restaurant, formerly Porubsky’s, to host grand opening

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The new restaurant called the “Little Russia Chili Parlor,” formerly known as Porubsky’s, is preparing to open under its new name on Wednesday, November 16.

The neighborhood restaurant Porubsky’s changed hands back in July and will have its official grand opening at 11 a.m. Wednesday. Some changes have been made inside, along with updates to the space.

The new management plans to serve a similar menu with an emphasis on their chili.

“We’re hopeful, it’s got a clean look,” according to Casey McLenon, the new owner. “We’ve got about 30 something seats on the top side and about 30 seats on the bar side. We want to have a tavern. We’re not going to be open late, but we want to have good food, a good product and have a good atmosphere, a family atmosphere is what we are looking for.”

All the friends and family of Porubsky’s were invited the day before, on Tuesday, to look at the space, and they all had good things to say about the new name and design. Cecelia Pierson, a family member of the Porubsky’s owner, said that she was afraid of what would happen to the restaurant once it changed hands.

“It would just go downhill and when it would go, the whole neighborhood would go so this is going to help keep the whole neighborhood alive and around,” said Pierson.

The original Porubsky’s was in operation for over 75 years and the owners of the Little Russia Chili Parlor said they are grateful for the opportunity to continue that legacy.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.