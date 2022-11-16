Lighting ceremony for start of Salvation Army fundraising

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The annual lighting of the Salvation Army Kettle ceremony was held on Tuesday night. The event took place next to the Westloop/Dillons sign facing Anderson Ave.

The giant 18-foot tall Salvation Army kettle will not be available this year as it was damaged in last December’s wind storm, a Christmas tree will be substituted instead. The lighting kicks off the kettle campaign for the Salvation Army, their largest fundraiser of the year. The ceremony includes singing by the Flint Hills Choir and remarks from dignitaries from the Salvation Army.

Life Center director of Salvation Army, Susan Evans, said this is the best part of the holiday season is helping those in need. ”Part of the celebration is the fact of giving and they gave their time, they gave themselves but also it reminds us that as we give were helping everybody in the community especially those in need,” said Evans.

They also lit Westloop’s brand-new Christmas/Holiday lights as well. Westloop will have lighting outlining the rooftops of all the buildings.

