Kansas State moves up to No. 15 in latest CFP poll

Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn (22) breaks free from Baylor cornerback Mark Milton in...
Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn (22) breaks free from Baylor cornerback Mark Milton in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Waco, Texas. (AP Photo/Jerry Larson)(Jerry Larson | AP)
By Alex Carter
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 5:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State (7-3, 5-2 Big 12) moved up to No. 15 in the third College Football Playoff rankings of the 2022 season following K-State’s 31-3 victory over Baylor on Saturday.

The Wildcats have been ranked in all three CFP polls in the 2022 season. Initially, Kansas State was ranked No. 13 before dropping to No. 19 following their 34-27 loss to Texas two weeks ago.

With wins in their two remaining games against West Virginia and KansasK-State would secure a spot in the Big 12 championship game against No. 4 TCU.

