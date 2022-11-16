Kansas State moves up to No. 15 in latest CFP poll

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State (7-3, 5-2 Big 12) moved up to No. 15 in the third College Football Playoff rankings of the 2022 season following K-State’s 31-3 victory over Baylor on Saturday.

The Wildcats have been ranked in all three CFP polls in the 2022 season. Initially, Kansas State was ranked No. 13 before dropping to No. 19 following their 34-27 loss to Texas two weeks ago.

The updated #CFBPlayoff top 25 has arrived 👀



Agree with the rankings? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/BZnTuyUoU8 — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) November 16, 2022

With wins in their two remaining games against West Virginia and Kansas, K-State would secure a spot in the Big 12 championship game against No. 4 TCU.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.