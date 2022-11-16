Kansas startups receive $850K through new loan, equity programs

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Four Kansas startups have received a total of $850,000 through new loan and equity programs.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has announced the first round of recipients of funds from the GROWKS Loan and Equity programs to help small businesses - especially those in underserved areas - access capital in the early stages of growth.

In the first round, Gov. Kelly said four companies - three of which are woman-led - received a total of $850,000 in matching capital.

“The GROWKS Loan and Equity programs break down the barriers entrepreneurs face when trying to start a business,” Kelly said. “My administration is committed to ensuring small businesses – including those in underserved communities – have the opportunity and resources needed to be successful, create jobs, and drive economic growth.”

Earlier in 2022, Kelly announced the creation of the Kansas Framework for Growth GROWKS Loan Fund and GROWKS Equity Programs to run through the Kansas Department of Commerce. She said the funds would distribute $69 million awarded to Kansas through the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s State Small Business Credit Initiative. Together, she said the two represent the most expansive set of small business funding programs offered by the state.

“Connecting Kansas small businesses to capital that will help them grow and prosper will strengthen the entire state economy,” Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland said. “I am excited to have this first round of GROWKS funding reach the entrepreneurs it is intended to help.”

The Governor indicated that the programs engage extensive networks of community and business support partners through NetWork Kansas to provide matching funds to bank loans. She said the approved money has already leveraged more than $4 million in private capital.

Ultimately, Kelly noted that more than $1 billion in funds will be invested by the private sector over the life of the programs, which can be used for common small business expenses like inventory, equipment, supplies and working capital.

“The GROWKS program is providing much-needed investment funds to support private investment capital into these innovative businesses,” said Trish Brasted, President of Entrepreneurial Growth Ventures, an organizational unit of NetWork Kansas. “The early-stage capital markets have become more challenging in the last six months, which have increased the importance of this program.”

Kelly said the first round of recipients includes:

QuickHire, Inc. - A Wichita-based tech platform that connects jobseekers with service-based work opportunities. The funds will be used to support marketing, market research and commercialization.

Celerity Enterprises, Inc. - A Kansas City-based tech platform that focuses on settling special pricing agreements between suppliers and distributors. Funds will be used to hire staff, for sales development and for platform upgrades.

ELIAS Animal Health, LLC - An Olathe-based medical biotech company that advances novel therapies for treating cancer in pets. Funds will be used to expand manufacturing capacity, sales and marketing and customer service.

SoHome Kids Foundation - A Neodesha-based startup company that aims to provide residential facilities to children 18 and under in the state’s foster care system. Funds will be used to renovate a group home.

“Raising capital is one of the greatest challenges that small companies face, and we were thrilled to receive this funding,” said Tammie Wahaus, CEO, ELIAS Animal Health, LLC. “This exciting program comes at a time when the capital markets are tightening, and regional support for local companies is critical.”

