Kansas pair hospitalized after Mo. driver rear-ends SUV in traffic

By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 7:10 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A pair from Kansas has been hospitalized after a driver from Missouri rear-ended their SUV in traffic.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15, emergency crews were called to the area of Sunflower Rd. and I-35 with reports of an injury crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2016 Hyundai Accent driven by Felisha R. Adams, 29, of Kansas City, Mo., had been headed south on the interstate. However, a 2013 Kia Sorento driven by Patrick Jennings, 41, of Ottawa, had passed Adams’ vehicle and slowed for traffic.

As Jennings slowed down, KHP indicated that Adams rear-ended the vehicle.

KHP noted that Adams was released from the scene with complaints of pain. However, Jennings and his passenger, Colleen A. Pitts, 35, of Kansas City, Kan., were both rushed to Overland Park Regional Hospital with suspected serious injuries. Everyone was wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash.

