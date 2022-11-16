Kansas man arrested for child sex crimes

SHAWNEE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A 37-year-old male is in custody and facing multiple charges, including sexual exploitation of a child, following an investigation on Wednesday.

According to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, Chad Hartman, 37, of Kincaid, Kansas was arrested for electronic solicitation and sexual exploitation of a child after the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Division conducted an investigation into child sex crimes.

Hartman was booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections.

This incident is still under investigation.

