Kansas highlights programs during Apprenticeship Week

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The State of Kansas is highlighting its apprenticeship program during Apprenticeship Week.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says at the end of October she signed a proclamation to spotlight the continued growth of the Kansas Registered Apprenticeship Program and declared the week of Nov. 13 - 19 as Apprenticeship Week throughout the Sunflower State.

Gov. Kelly noted that the statewide proclamation coincides with the eighth Annual National Apprenticeship Week.

“Earlier this year, I created a new Office of Registered Apprenticeship to foster a workforce that meets the needs of Kansas businesses and gives workers more skills and opportunities to compete in today’s global economy,” Kelly said. “Apprenticeship Week is a perfect time to draw additional attention to the programs, services, and resources this Office has available.”

As industry-driven career pathways, the Governor indicated that registered apprenticeships allow employers to develop and prepare a future workforce. Meanwhile, she said apprentices can get paid experience, progressive wage increases, classroom instruction and a nationally recognized credential.

With an “earn and learn” approach and a path to well-paying careers, Kelly said the program continues to support Kansans who face barriers to successful employment like veterans, women, people of color and people who were previously behind bars.

“We are attracting highly technical and innovative businesses to Kansas and apprenticeship programs allow us to expand the skillsets of our workforce to meet the needs of these companies,” Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland said. “Investing in talent – a key pillar in the Kansas Framework for Growth – will continue to be a top priority for the Kelly Administration.”

The Governor noted that the Office of Registered Apprenticeship will host its first annual KANSASWORKS National Apprenticeship Summit on Thursday, Nov. 17, in Topeka.

“We are thrilled to be celebrating Kansas Registered Apprenticeship and all of the growth it’s experienced in the last few years,” said Shonda Atwater, Director of Apprenticeships and Internships. “We have an amazing lineup of experts presenting at the summit, but more importantly the connections and partnerships formed there will make a generational impact on attracting and retaining Kansans in our most critical industries.”

