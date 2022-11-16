Kansas farmers, producers can apply to sell locally-grown food to food banks

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas farmers and producers can now apply to sell their locally-grown food to food banks around the state.

The Kansas Department of Agriculture says it has opened applications for producers to participate in the Kansas Local Food Purchase Assistance Program. It said the program will strengthen the state’s local food system.

The KDA indicated that the program will expand wholesale market access to Kansas’ food producers and increase access to locally sourced food in rural and urban counties impacted by food insecurity.

The KDA noted that it was awarded a $2.5 million cooperative agreement under the U.S. Department of Agriculture Agricultural Marketing Service’s Local Food Purchase Assistance Cooperative Agreement Program. It said funds will be used to buy and distribute Kansas-grown and processed foods through the state’s existing foodbank distribution network.

The Department has encouraged Kansas producers to apply to participate in order to sell their products to the food banks serving the Sunflower State. Products eligible for sale include produce, dairy, meat, eggs, honey and processed foods. Products are required to be grown or processed in Kansas.

The KDA said applications are due no later than 5 p.m. on Feb. 15.

For more information about the program, click HERE.

