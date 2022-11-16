JJ Letcher wins MIAA Special Teams Player for second straight season

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - JJ Letcher certainly made an impact for Washburn football.

Letcher was named the MIAA Special Teams Player of the Year for the second consecutive year while also picking up unanimous first team all-MIAA honors at wide receiver and first team honors as a return specialist.

Letcher becomes the first Ichabod to earn the conference honor twice and only the second Ichabod to win it joining Steve Ivanisevic from 2010.

This season alone, Letcher also leads the league in all-purpose yards with 1,575 averaging 143.2 yards per game – more than 42 yards of the next closest player.

Letcher has the most catches (228), all-purpose yards (5623), kick-return TD’s (3) and is tied in punt return TD’s (2) in Washburn football history.

To find more of his career stats, click here.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.