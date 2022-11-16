Gov. Kelly encourages job-seekers to attend statewide virtual job fair

By Alex Carter
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 7:33 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly invited job-seekers and employers to participate in the upcoming statewide virtual job fair, hosted by KANSASWORKS.

The event will take place from 8:00 a.m. Wednesday, November 16 to 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 17.

“Every day businesses are moving to and growing in Kansas, but to succeed long-term, they need talented employees,” said Governor Laura Kelly. “I encourage Kansans to take advantage of the resources KANSASWORKS offers for job-seekers and sign up to attend this virtual job fair.”

Registration is required in order to participate in the event, regardless of previous participation. The Virtual Statewide Job Fair portal features a Job Seeker Training video, a list of participating employers, and channels for attendees to register and log in.

Candidates can participate via any digital device.

