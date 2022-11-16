Gov. invites Kansans to wear green in honor of National Injury Prevention Day

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly has invited Kansans to wear green on Thursday in honor of National Injury Prevention Day.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says that she has proclaimed Thursday, Nov. 18, as National Injury Prevention Day in Kansas. This will be the third annual observance to shine a light on the need for injury and violence prevention.

Every day, Gov. Kelly said 20 children die from preventable injuries which have resulted in more deaths than all diseases combined. By using safety practices and products and smart policies, she said many of these deaths are preventable. She said partners in support of National Injury Prevention Day include Injury Free Coalition for Kids, Safe Kids Worldwide, Safe States Alliance, the American Trauma Society, the American Academy of Pediatrics, BeSMART, the Society for Advancement of Violence and Injury Research, the Trauma Centers of American Association, and JPMA Cares of the Juvenile Products and Manufacturers Association, as well as State and local partners.

Kelly indicated that safety advocates across the nation work together to educate families and community leaders about ways to create and support safer environments.

On Thursday, the Governor said injury prevention partners will host Injury Free Day - a safety fair and story time for children at the Topeka and Shawnee Co. Community Library, 1515 SW 10th Ave. - from 10 a.m. to noon. She said participating partners include Safe Kids Kansas, Safe Kids Shawnee County, the Kansas Traffic Safety and Resource Office, the Kansas Highway Patrol, the Shawnee County Health Department, the YMCA of Topeka, and the Kansas Poison Center.

Kelly also noted that when the sun goes down on Thursday, Evergy Plaza, Downtown Kansas Ave. and Stormont Vail Health in Topeka will light up green in support of these efforts.

“We appreciate their commitment to a safer Kansas and invite others to join us in raising awareness of injury prevention by wearing green this Friday,” Kelly said.

