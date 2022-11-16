FORK IN THE ROAD: Jersey Mike’s serves up hand-made subs

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Hoagies, philly cheesesteaks, and a BLT – Jersey’s Mike’s Subs has a variety of popular sandwich subs for a hungry crowd to enjoy during lunch and/or dinner.

“This is a great sandwich shop to come to,” said Mike Eisenhut, owner and operator of Jersey Mike’s Subs. “We do our best to give you a great experience and make you the best sandwich we can possibly make you.”

Mike Eisenhut has worked and cooked in the restaurant industry for years and has been an owner/operator for eight years.

“I have been in the restaurant business my entire life,” said Eisenhut. “I started working at 15 -- just got the opportunity to become an owner/operator in 2014, so I jumped at the opportunity.”

A fellow employee and friend of Eisenhut, Matthew Scott, enjoys helping his friend at the sub shop.

“Mike is a good guy. He is a friend of mine; we have known each other for many years. It’s awesome coming in here and helping him out.”

However, at the end of the day, Matthew said he likes helping the public, while creating relationships with customers.

“I like the people,” said Scott. “I like what we do. Overall, just like coming in, serving people, talking to the people that we have known for many years, and making their sandwiches for them. We know all our customers coming here for years. We have people that come in here every day.”

When it comes to food, both Eisenhut and Scott say the food is incredibly fresh with a splash of authentic dressing.

“The food is fresh made, everything is sliced fresh, grilled fresh, fresh baked bread every day,” said Eisenhut. “You can’t get a fresher sandwich anywhere else in town.”

“Mike’s way is our authentic dressing for our cold sandwiches,” said Eisenhut. “It is onions, lettuce, tomato, red wine vinegar, olive oil blend, and spices. Our spices are oregano, salt, and it is just the way we do our east coast style authentic dressings.”

Even Matthew Scott says Jersey Mike’s Subs are fantastic.

“The sandwiches are super fresh,” said Scott. “It’s probably one of the best sandwiches I’ve ever had. I don’t really go anywhere else besides Jersey Mike’s.”

The most popular sub sandwiches at Jersey Mike’s are the philly cheesesteaks or the italian sandwiches, according to Eisenhut.

Other than food, Eisenhut says that the company does its best to contribute to charity and to the community.

We have always been kind of a giving back company,” said Eisenhut. “We do have our yearly promotion, which is our month of giving. We do that every March. We have a day of giving, where we donate 100% of our sales for a certain day of the month to that charity.”

Topeka has two Jersey Mike’s locations; 13 NEWS stopped by the 718 S Kansas Ave. location, which is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, they are closed on the weekends. The other location is at 2121 SW Wanamaker Rd., its hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day, except for Sunday, which is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

