Emporia shelter continues to attempt to adopt out cats after largest intake ever

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The animal shelter in Emporia continues to attempt to adopt out cats after its largest intake ever.

KVOE reports that less than half of the 80+ cats that were brought to the Emporia Animal Shelter as part of a massive emergency intake in October remain at the shelter. However, that does not mean most of the pets have been adopted.

Humane Society of the Flint Hills Director Stephanie Achille indicated that very few cats have gone through the adoption process.

Around 80 cats and dogs were brought to the shelter in October after a check welfare call. The intake has been regarded as the shelter’s largest in history.

All pets have been cleared medically following treatment for fleas, parasites and maggots.

Achille said both dogs have been adopted and about 25 cats remain at the shelter. She said the shelter has been hosting “boy one, get one” specials for the cats over the past month and another is set for the weekend of Nov. 19. Two cats will be available for adoption for $25.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.