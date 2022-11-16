Driver hospitalized after crashing semi during medical condition

A tractor trailer was involved in an incident.(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 6:53 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WELLINGTON, Kan. (WIBW) - A Southern Kansas driver has been hospitalized after the semi he was driving crashed as he suffered a medical condition.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 2:10 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15, emergency crews were called to the 1300 block of N. Vandenburgh Ave. in Wellington with reports of an injury crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found that a 2011 International semi-truck driven by Gary A. Wohlschlegel, 57, of Harper, had been headed south on the road when the driver suffered a medical condition.

KHP indicated that Wohlschlegel was unable to keep the semi on the road and drove off the right side, hitting two culverts before coming to a stop.

Officials noted that Wohlschlegel was rushed to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita with suspected serious injuries.

