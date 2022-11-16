Doctors see more pickleball injuries as sport rises in popularity

TOPEKA, Kan. (CBS) - Pickleball is now the fastest-growing sport in the U.S., with about 5 million players across the country, according to the Sports & Fitness Industry Association. But as more people pick up paddles, doctors are seeing a surge in pickleball-related injuries.

Jackie Montemarano started playing pickleball during the pandemic, And now, she can’t stop. “It’s fun. It’s addicting,” she says.

Montemarano hits the court near her Staten Island, New York home up to six times a week and can play all day. But six months ago, she could feel that all the activity came with some unwanted side effects. “My whole knee was swollen. I had pain in the knee, pain in my hip,” she says.

Dr. Dennis Cardone, associate professor in the Department of Orthopedic Surgery of NYU Langone Health treated Montemarano. He says he’s seeing more pickleball players turn up with injuries. “Arms and legs, but mostly lower legs and really just muscle strains, low back issues.”

Many players are retirees who can be more susceptible to injuries. Dr. Cardone says those new to the game need to prepare before stepping on the court. “The main things to do are a good stretching and strengthening program. It’s also important to start gradually. A slow progression can really make a difference in preventing injuries,” says Dr. Cardone.

Montemarano had fluid drained from her knee, along with gel injections and a cortisone shot. She was back on the court the next day. To stay healthy, she’s adding strength training and stretching, so she can keep owning the court.

USA Pickleball says more than half of core pickleball players are 55 or older. But the average age for all players has dropped to 38.

