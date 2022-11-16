Disney World to raise ticket prices, introduce park-specific pricing

Walt Disney World announced that ticket prices for guests are going up starting in December.
Walt Disney World announced that ticket prices for guests are going up starting in December.(Craig Adderley from Pexels via Canva)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 6:32 PM CST
(CNN) - Disney World ticket prices are increasing next month.

The Florida theme park announced it would be raising prices starting Dec. 8 along with park-specific pricing for one-day, one-park tickets.

The Magic Kingdom will be the most expensive of the parks on the busier days. Disney said that’s because of the Magic Kingdom’s incredible demand for being the most-visited theme park in the world.

Epcot and Hollywood Studios will also have different price ranges depending on the date and demand.

However, Disney’s Animal Kingdom is keeping its current prices.

Pricing for Disney’s Park Hopper tickets, which allow admission to multiple parks on the same day, will vary by date and demand.

In addition, Disney said the price of most annual passes for its Florida parks is also increasing.

