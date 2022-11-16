Cyrus Hotel hosts GTP Business Unwind

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Workers headed downtown for an after-hours get together Tuesday night.

The Greater Topeka Partnership hosted its Business Unwind event at the Cyrus Hotel. The monthly gatherings give people a chance to network in a casual setting.

Mariott recently turned over day-to-day management of the Cyrus to Topeka-based AIM Strategies. AIM also will run the hotel’s restaurant, and are in the process of turning Fedeli’s back to its original concept, the Weather Room. Grand re-openings are planned for December 5.

AIM also runs The Pennant and Iron Rail Brewing.

