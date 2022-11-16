Cyrus Hotel hosts GTP Business Unwind

The Greater Topeka Partnership hosted its Business Unwind event at the Cyrus Hotel.
The Greater Topeka Partnership hosted its Business Unwind event at the Cyrus Hotel.(WIBW)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 8:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Workers headed downtown for an after-hours get together Tuesday night.

The Greater Topeka Partnership hosted its Business Unwind event at the Cyrus Hotel. The monthly gatherings give people a chance to network in a casual setting.

Mariott recently turned over day-to-day management of the Cyrus to Topeka-based AIM Strategies. AIM also will run the hotel’s restaurant, and are in the process of turning Fedeli’s back to its original concept, the Weather Room. Grand re-openings are planned for December 5.

AIM also runs The Pennant and Iron Rail Brewing.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kimberly Rivera
TPD identifies woman arrested for stabbing near Villa West
Three are dead and two others are hurt after a shooting on University of Virginia campus in...
Suspect caught in fatal shooting of 3 U.Va. football players
The Fallen Officers Memorial in Topeka was damaged after a man ran over it while driving under...
Fallen Officers Memorial damaged in DUI crash
Cheyanne Branson
Man arrested for DUI after causing crash that killed 1 woman
Topeka West High School
Investigation opened after threatening Topeka West social media post

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., Saturday, Sept. 3,...
Trump seeks White House again amid GOP losses, legal probes
People gathered to light the tree for the start of the season.
Lighting ceremony for start of Salvation Army fundraising
Topeka Zoo Lights
SNEAK PEEK: Topeka Zoo lights up ahead of Zoo Lights opening
Gov. Kelly encourages job-seekers to attend statewide virtual job fair