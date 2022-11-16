Crews on scene of large fire Wednesday morning in Eskridge

Crews were on the scene of a large structure fire early Wednesday in the city of Eskridge in...
Crews were on the scene of a large structure fire early Wednesday in the city of Eskridge in Wabaunsee County, authorities said.(MGN)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 5:01 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESKRIDGE, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews were on the scene of a large structure fire early Wednesday in the city of Eskridge in Wabaunsee County, authorities said.

Area fire crews were being called around 4:24 a.m. Wednesday to provide mutual aid to battle the blaze, which was reported in the 171800 block of K-99 highway in Eskridge.

Other details weren’t immediately available.

Check wibw.com for more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The victim that suffered life-threatening injuries from an apartment fire on Thursday, November...
Victim from Woodland Apartment fire has died
No serious injuries were reported in a crash early Tuesday near S.W. 57th and US-75 highway,...
Crews respond to multiple crashes Tuesday morning in Topeka area
FILE
Google to pay $5.9 million to Kansas, change location tracking practices
A sign, opposing proposed changes in the Kansas Constitution, stands in the grass in front of...
Ballot deadline passes, Constitutional Amendment fails by less than 1 percent
FILE
St. Marys City Commission postpones decision on library lease

Latest News

Bruce Holloway
Request for murder affidavit denied, document sealed
Bruce Holloway Jr.
Request for murder affidavit denied, document sealed
Dana Chandler
Judge affirms Chandler trial to move to Pottawatomie Co.
Topeka Zoo Lights
SNEAK PEEK: Topeka Zoo lights up ahead of Zoo Lights opening
The statement included two artist renderings of what the Royals want their future stadium to...
Royals have locations ‘in downtown Kansas City and close to it’ under ‘close consideration,’ John Sherman says