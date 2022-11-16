As cold season ramps up, officials warn Kansans to use antibiotics wisely

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As cold season ramps up, officials have warned Kansans to use antibiotics wisely.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says she has proclaimed the week between Nov. 18 - 24 as Use Antibiotics Wisely Week in the Sunflower State.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says it has also asked healthcare providers and Kansans to use antibiotics wisely to help protect against the growing threat of antibiotic resistance. It said the week-long observance led by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention promotes awareness of AR and the importance of appropriate antibiotic usage across the U.S.

“Overuse and misuse of antibiotics has resulted in some bacteria developing resistance to these important medications. We all have a part to play in ensuring the proper use of antibiotics,” said Dr. Joan Duwve, State Health Officer at KDHE. “Using antibiotics only when appropriate and as they are prescribed will help prevent the development of new antibiotic-resistant bacteria, further protecting all Kansans.”

The KDHE noted that antibiotic awareness does not mean Kansans should stop using antibiotics - instead, it means physicians should improve the way antibiotics are prescribed and used, only when necessary and appropriate.

Since the 1940s, the KDHE indicated that antibiotics have been used to treat patients with bacterial infections and have significantly reduced the number of related illnesses and deaths. However, more than 75 years later, it said antibiotics have been overused and misused to the point that the bacteria have adapted to them, making the drugs less effective.

In fact, the Department said that some organisms have become so resistant that there are almost no medications that successfully treat infections.

The CDC found that more than one-third of all antibiotics prescribed or used in the U.S. are either not needed or do not match the germ. It said antibiotics are not effective for viruses like colds, most sore throats and many sinus infections.

“Antibiotic resistance is a major threat to both individual and public health because it reduces our options for effective treatments for bacterial infections and limits the tools healthcare providers have to fight life-threatening infectious diseases,” Duwve added.

Every year, the KDHE indicated that more than 2.8 million people in the U.S. contract AR infections and more than 35,000 of those die. It said Kansas is the 10th highest antibiotic-prescribing state with 882 prescriptions per 1,000 residents. It is also the 11th worst in the nation for the implementation of antibiotic stewardship programs in hospitals.

The KDHE noted that antibiotic stewardship is the effort to improve the prescription and use of antibiotics. It said it is crucial that healthcare providers include AS in their practice and that everyone becomes stewards of appropriate use.

The KDHE has offered the following ways for Kansans to help:

Wash your hands. This is one of the best ways to prevent or stop the spread of infections.

Do not request that your doctor prescribe antibiotics.

Antibiotics may have side effects. When your doctor says you do not need an antibiotic, taking one may do more harm than good.

Only take antibiotics that are prescribed for you and take the whole course as described. Do not share or use leftover antibiotics. Antibiotics treat specific types of infections. Taking the wrong medicine may delay correct treatment and allow bacteria to multiply.

