18 Washburn football players earn All-MIAA honors

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Washburn Ichabod football team earned 18 All-MIAA honors highlighted by senior James Letcher Jr. repeating as the league’s Special Teams Player of the Year while also picking up unanimous first team all-MIAA honors at wide receiver and first team honors as a return specialist.

As a wide receiver, Letcher led the MIAA in the receiving with 80 receptions, 1,076 yards, and 10 touchdowns. Overall, Letcher had 24 more catches and 344 receiving yards than anyone else in the league.

Another Ichabod to earn first team all-MIAA honors was senior linebacker Grant Bruner after he led the nation with 137 tackles, including a nation-best 80 tackles. Junior offensive lineman Andrew Funk was also a first time all-MIAA selection after helping the Ichabods to the fourth-best offense in the league at just over 400 yards per game with the No. 2 passing offense and the No. 6 rushing attack.

Washburn also had seven players earn honorable mention all-MIAA honors.

