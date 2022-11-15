Water line, street repair project to close downtown Topeka street
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 8:56 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A water line and street repair project will close a downtown Topeka street.
On Sunday, Nov. 20, the City of Topeka says that EmCon will begin a large, multi-phase water line and street repair project on SE Quincy St. from 8th to 6th St.
The City noted that the first phase will include:
- Full closure of northbound Quincy in the intersection
- Full closure of westbound 8th St. about 1,000 feet east of 8th and Quincy
- Closure of the left and turn lanes on southbound Quincy about 1,000 feet north of 8th and Quincy - the right lane will remain open
- Closure of the left turn bay of eastbound 8th St. - both through lanes will remain open
The City indicated that the first phase will last about three weeks depending on the weather.
