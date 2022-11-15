Water line, street repair project to close downtown Topeka street

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A water line and street repair project will close a downtown Topeka street.

On Sunday, Nov. 20, the City of Topeka says that EmCon will begin a large, multi-phase water line and street repair project on SE Quincy St. from 8th to 6th St.

The City noted that the first phase will include:

Full closure of northbound Quincy in the intersection

Full closure of westbound 8th St. about 1,000 feet east of 8th and Quincy

Closure of the left and turn lanes on southbound Quincy about 1,000 feet north of 8th and Quincy - the right lane will remain open

Closure of the left turn bay of eastbound 8th St. - both through lanes will remain open

The City indicated that the first phase will last about three weeks depending on the weather.

