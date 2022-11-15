Water line, street repair project to close downtown Topeka street

FILE
FILE(WILX)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 8:56 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A water line and street repair project will close a downtown Topeka street.

On Sunday, Nov. 20, the City of Topeka says that EmCon will begin a large, multi-phase water line and street repair project on SE Quincy St. from 8th to 6th St.

The City noted that the first phase will include:

  • Full closure of northbound Quincy in the intersection
  • Full closure of westbound 8th St. about 1,000 feet east of 8th and Quincy
  • Closure of the left and turn lanes on southbound Quincy about 1,000 feet north of 8th and Quincy - the right lane will remain open
  • Closure of the left turn bay of eastbound 8th St. - both through lanes will remain open

The City indicated that the first phase will last about three weeks depending on the weather.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kimberly Rivera
TPD identifies woman arrested for stabbing near Villa West
Three are dead and two others are hurt after a shooting on University of Virginia campus in...
Suspect caught in fatal shooting of 3 U.Va. football players
The Fallen Officers Memorial in Topeka was damaged after a man ran over it while driving under...
Fallen Officers Memorial damaged in DUI crash
Cheyanne Branson
Man arrested for DUI after causing crash that killed 1 woman

Latest News

FILE
St. Marys library may be in jeopardy, lease set to end in December
FILE
Kansans set to spend $1K+ on holiday season
No serious injuries were reported in a crash early Tuesday near S.W. 57th and US-75 highway,...
Crews respond to multiple crashes Tuesday morning in Topeka area
FILE
Job Corps expands pre-apprenticeship opportunities in Sunflower State