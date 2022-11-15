Washburn’s JJ Letcher earns another weekly honor

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - In his final game as an Ichabod, senior Wide Receiver JJ Letcher claims another award.

Letcher was awarded the MIAA Special Teams Athlete of the Week after Washburn’s 37-20 win over Missouri Southern in the Ichabods’ season finale.

He returned a punt for a touchdown and recorded another one through the air.

Overall the award is the third MIAA Player of the Week honor for Letcher in his career also earning a special teams player of the week honor in 2021.

